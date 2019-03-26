SRC Energy Inc (SRCI) Short Interest Up 1.3% in March

SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,572,538 shares, a growth of 1.3% from the February 28th total of 22,282,294 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,589,587 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRCI. Raymond James set a $8.00 price target on SRC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $5.00 price target on SRC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded SRC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SRC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on SRC Energy to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SRC Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,927,741 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $168,858,000 after purchasing an additional 939,981 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of SRC Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 24,502,363 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $217,826,000 after purchasing an additional 601,541 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SRC Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,502,363 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $217,826,000 after purchasing an additional 601,541 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SRC Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,318,394 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of SRC Energy by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,878,442 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,485 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN SRCI traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $4.96. The company had a trading volume of 134,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,903,318. SRC Energy has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $13.32.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $190.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million.

SRC Energy Company Profile

SRC Energy Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 69.4 million barrels of oil and condensate, 559.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 64.0 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 551 net producing wells, as well as had 98,600 gross and 88,300 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

