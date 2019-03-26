Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Holdings in Paramount Group Inc (PGRE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) by 734.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,648 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Paramount Group worth $4,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 365.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 637,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 500,742 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP increased its position in Paramount Group by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 629,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after buying an additional 107,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Paramount Group by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 520,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after buying an additional 191,310 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC increased its position in Paramount Group by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 79,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 48,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paramount Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,558,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,137,000 after buying an additional 99,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Shares of PGRE stock opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.87. Paramount Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). Paramount Group had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $190.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PGRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Paramount Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.46 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paramount Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.15.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Holdings in Paramount Group Inc (PGRE)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/squarepoint-ops-llc-raises-holdings-in-paramount-group-inc-pgre.html.

Paramount Group Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.