Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Holdings in Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,693 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter worth $207,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 51.4% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 46.7% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 5.8% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 15,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in Biogen by 3.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

In related news, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $324.86 per share, for a total transaction of $9,745,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,543,897.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Pangia sold 6,114 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.55, for a total value of $2,008,754.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,115,513.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

BIIB stock opened at $220.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.09. Biogen Inc has a 1-year low of $216.12 and a 1-year high of $388.67.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The biotechnology company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 32.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 28.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Biogen to $338.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Oppenheimer set a $380.00 price target on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.81.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/squarepoint-ops-llc-lowers-holdings-in-biogen-inc-biib.html.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.