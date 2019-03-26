Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 43,430 DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 223.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

DLR opened at $117.70 on Tuesday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1 year low of $100.05 and a 1 year high of $125.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.48.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.52). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $778.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $124.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Barclays cut their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.75.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $44,052.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $44,052. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 43,430 DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/squarepoint-ops-llc-buys-shares-of-43430-digital-rlty-tr-sh-dlr.html.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Recommended Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.