Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 15,168 Shares of Cintas Co. (CTAS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 109.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,168 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Lunia Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,696,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,605,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,900,044,000 after acquiring an additional 48,586 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Cintas by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,605,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,900,044,000 after acquiring an additional 48,586 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,824,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $978,406,000 after acquiring an additional 44,087 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,894,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,289,000 after acquiring an additional 228,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.60, for a total transaction of $200,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,871,499. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 1,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $351,114.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,156,352.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,156,635. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cintas from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $163.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.86.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $197.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.09. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $155.98 and a 12-month high of $217.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

