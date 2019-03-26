SPX Corp (SPXC) Position Lifted by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 854,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,011 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 1.97% of SPX worth $23,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in SPX by 533.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPX by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPX by 284.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in SPX during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPX during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SPXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price target on SPX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $33.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27. SPX Corp has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $39.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.37.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. SPX had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $428.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SPX Corp will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SPX news, insider John William Swann III sold 10,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $384,947.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPX Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

