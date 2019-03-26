Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEF. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,918,000. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,481,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,247,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $13.78.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/sprott-physical-gold-and-silver-trust-cef-stake-lifted-by-advisor-group-inc.html.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, formerly Central Fund of Canada Limited (Central Fund) is an investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, low-cost, exchange tradable investment alternative for investors interested in holding an investment in gold and silver bullion for long-term appreciation.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.