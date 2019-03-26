Sports Direct International’s (SPD) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Sports Direct International (LON:SPD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sports Direct International in a research note on Thursday, December 13th.

Get Sports Direct International alerts:

SPD opened at GBX 281.10 ($3.67) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.28. Sports Direct International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 221.10 ($2.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 436.10 ($5.70). The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.86.

Sports Direct International plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel. It operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, Premium Lifestyle, and Wholesale & Licensing. The company is also involved in the wholesale distribution and sale of sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel under company-owned or licensed brands; and licensing activities.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Sports Direct International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sports Direct International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.