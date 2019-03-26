SPINDLE Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $23,025.00 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $23,025.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including $20.33, $24.68, $32.15 and $33.94.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.13 or 0.02260323 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00468028 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00020026 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00011324 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00022359 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00021929 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00011167 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00037835 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,148,887,225 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

SPINDLE Coin Trading

SPINDLE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $24.68, $13.77, $33.94, $24.43, $18.94, $32.15, $20.33, $5.60, $51.55, $50.98 and $10.39. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

