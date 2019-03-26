SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) Holdings Trimmed by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 91.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,956 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000.

Shares of XAR stock opened at $90.25 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $73.23 and a 1 year high of $101.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.1585 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

