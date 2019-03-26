SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL (WIP) Stake Lessened by Stellar Capital Management LLC

Stellar Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL (BMV:WIP) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,363 shares during the quarter. SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL comprises approximately 3.6% of Stellar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Stellar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WIP. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL by 5,162.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 43,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 42,225 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 166,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,676,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000.

SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.90. SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL has a 1-year low of $54.05 and a 1-year high of $60.27.

The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/spdr-s-tr-citi-intl-govt-infl-wip-stake-lessened-by-stellar-capital-management-llc.html.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

