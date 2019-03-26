SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) Stake Lessened by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $8,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 7,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

Shares of DIA stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $257.29. 70,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,012,847. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $216.97 and a 1-year high of $269.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.5446 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $6.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

