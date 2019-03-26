SpaceChain (SPC) 1-Day Volume Hits $145,536.00

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One SpaceChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000184 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg, Bittrex, EXX and Coinnest. During the last week, SpaceChain has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. SpaceChain has a market cap of $3.75 million and $145,536.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SpaceChain alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00001190 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SpaceChain

SPC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SpaceChain

SpaceChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, EXX, HitBTC, CoinEgg, Coinnest and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SpaceChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SpaceChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.