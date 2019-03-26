S&P Global Inc (SPGI) Position Decreased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 7,358.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,418,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,345,720 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $350,570.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,871.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 9,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.22, for a total value of $1,955,265.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,327,283.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,251 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,289 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Atlantic Securities upgraded S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.40.

S&P Global stock opened at $205.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $156.68 and a 12 month high of $217.31.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 367.09% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.82%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

