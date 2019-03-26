Southern Co (SO) Holdings Raised by All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the quarter. Southern accounts for 0.8% of All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of Southern by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 17,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. American Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 77,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 48,561 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 795,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Southern by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,926,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,115,000 after acquiring an additional 295,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $52.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.19. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $52.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 78.18%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SO. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, February 25th. Citigroup raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

In other Southern news, Director Henry A. Clark III bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.19 per share, with a total value of $100,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William P. Bowers sold 90,942 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $4,419,781.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,604,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,864 shares of company stock worth $7,006,193 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

