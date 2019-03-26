Sontag Advisory LLC Buys New Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 7,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $150.28 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $125.81 and a 1 year high of $173.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.4121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

