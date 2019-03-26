Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Goldcorp (GG) Share Price

News stories about Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Goldcorp earned a news impact score of 1.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the basic materials company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Goldcorp’s analysis:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GG shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Goldcorp in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. CIBC upgraded Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Goldcorp in a report on Friday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie downgraded Goldcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

Shares of NYSE:GG opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.86 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.87. Goldcorp has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $14.66.

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.36 million. Goldcorp had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 136.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that Goldcorp will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

About Goldcorp

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, silver, lead, and copper deposits. Its principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

