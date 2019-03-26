Somewhat Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Msci (MSCI) Share Price

Media headlines about Msci (NYSE:MSCI) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Msci earned a coverage optimism score of -1.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Msci’s analysis:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Macquarie set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Msci and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Msci from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Msci to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $184.00 target price on shares of Msci and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.56.

Shares of MSCI opened at $191.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15. Msci has a twelve month low of $134.28 and a twelve month high of $195.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $361.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.95 million. Msci had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 196.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Msci will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.36%.

In other Msci news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.14, for a total value of $3,327,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,999 shares in the company, valued at $16,988,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

