Solar Capital (SLRC) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Solar Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solar Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Solar Capital in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Solar Capital in a report on Monday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of Solar Capital stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $882.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Solar Capital has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Solar Capital had a net margin of 43.56% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $38.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.46 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Solar Capital will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Solar Capital’s payout ratio is 92.66%.

In other Solar Capital news, insider Michael S. Gross bought 7,777 shares of Solar Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $167,516.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 165,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,573,356.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Solar Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Solar Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in shares of Solar Capital by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 542,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 22,981 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Solar Capital by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 826,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,672,000 after purchasing an additional 106,198 shares during the period. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Solar Capital by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 47,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

