Smartsheet (SMAR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Smartsheet to $56.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Smartsheet from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Smartsheet from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.44.

Shares of Smartsheet stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.00. 8,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,689. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $49.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion and a PE ratio of -67.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.12. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 60.68% and a negative net margin of 30.32%. The company had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.72 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $1,251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kara Hamilton sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 869,188 shares of company stock worth $28,551,003 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caz Investments LP grew its stake in Smartsheet by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its stake in Smartsheet by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Smartsheet by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

