SM Energy (SM) Debt Trading 1.1% Lower

An issue of SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) bonds fell 1.1% against their face value during trading on Tuesday. The debt issue has a 6.75% coupon and is set to mature on September 15, 2026. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $95.00 and were trading at $95.38 last week. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel changes in its stock price.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SM shares. Barclays lowered SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $25.00 price objective on SM Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on SM Energy to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Macquarie lowered SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SM Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.21.

Shares of NYSE SM traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,488,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 566.33 and a beta of 3.11. SM Energy Co has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $33.76.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.95 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy Co will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,604 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,922,000 after buying an additional 54,539 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth $21,558,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,613,431 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,336,000 after buying an additional 2,348,170 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,321,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,411,000 after buying an additional 68,645 shares during the period.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

