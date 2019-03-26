Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) Shares Sold by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC decreased its position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 115,000 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $7,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth $326,736,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 6,143.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,733,478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,698 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1,249.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 978,386 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $65,571,000 after purchasing an additional 905,902 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2,998.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 781,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $52,357,000 after purchasing an additional 756,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,410,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $161,558,000 after purchasing an additional 558,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 3,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,527,878.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Peter L. Gammel sold 2,652 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total value of $181,529.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,123 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,169.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,918 shares of company stock worth $780,053 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $81.99. The stock had a trading volume of 28,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.69. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $60.12 and a 52-week high of $105.54.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $972.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.70 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.30% and a net margin of 29.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 25th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.93%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. TheStreet upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

