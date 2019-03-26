Skyline Co. (SKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SKY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Skyline in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $23.00 price target on shares of Skyline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Skyline in a report on Thursday, February 7th.

Shares of Skyline stock opened at $18.99 on Tuesday. Skyline has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $35.65.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $354.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.65 million.

In other Skyline news, SVP Roger K. Scholten sold 4,394 shares of Skyline stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $96,887.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 197,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,352,405.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mak Capital One Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of Skyline stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $30,315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyline by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,415,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,486,000 after purchasing an additional 852,796 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyline by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,218,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,832 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Skyline by 196.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 970,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,740,000 after purchasing an additional 642,938 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyline by 196.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 970,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,740,000 after purchasing an additional 642,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Skyline by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,555,000 after purchasing an additional 385,314 shares in the last quarter.

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

