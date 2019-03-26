Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) Receives $28.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.43.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Silgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Silgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays raised Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th.

In other Silgan news, Director William C. Jennings sold 6,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $183,289.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,116.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony J. Allott sold 63,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $1,808,830.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 972,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,694,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,172 shares of company stock worth $2,709,435. 30.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Silgan by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,139,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,584,000 after buying an additional 100,755 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 3.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 472,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,136,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 198.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 32,761 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 3.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,871,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,829,000 after purchasing an additional 235,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the third quarter worth $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLGN traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.36. The stock had a trading volume of 24,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,048. Silgan has a 52-week low of $22.24 and a 52-week high of $29.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Silgan will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 21.15%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

