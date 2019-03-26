Signet Jewelers Ltd. (SIG) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIG. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,062,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 95.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 542,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,744,000 after purchasing an additional 265,018 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 368,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 226,826 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth approximately $12,958,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 4.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,976,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,164,000 after purchasing an additional 166,590 shares during the last quarter.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $26.22 on Tuesday. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $71.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 31st. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Nomura set a $42.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.35.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Signet Jewelers Ltd. (SIG) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/signet-jewelers-ltd-sig-shares-bought-by-hsbc-holdings-plc.html.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and the Channel Islands. Its Sterling Jewelers division operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, and various mall-based regional brands, as well as JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.