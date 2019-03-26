Sigma Labs (SGLB) to Release Earnings on Monday

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 1st. Analysts expect Sigma Labs to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

Shares of SGLB stock opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of -0.44. Sigma Labs has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $3.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sigma Labs stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Sigma Labs as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sigma Labs, Inc develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. It offers PrintRite3D quality assurance software apps primarily for 3D printing and additive manufacturing industries. The company's products are used in advanced manufacturing technologies to assure part quality in real time as the part is being made and enhance process control practices.

