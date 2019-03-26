Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

SMT stock opened at C$2.17 on Tuesday. Sierra Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$2.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Sierra Metals from C$3.60 to C$3.30 in a report on Wednesday, December 12th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/sierra-metals-smt-to-release-quarterly-earnings-on-thursday.html.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.