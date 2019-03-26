Siemens (SIE) PT Set at €130.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research note released on Friday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €109.00 ($126.74) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Independent Research set a €113.00 ($131.40) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €121.10 ($140.81).

Get Siemens alerts:

SIE opened at €94.90 ($110.35) on Friday. Siemens has a 12-month low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 12-month high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.