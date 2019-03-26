Shineco (TYHT) Shares Up 15.8%

Shares of Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:TYHT) shot up 15.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.17. 1,338,478 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 732,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

The firm has a market cap of $25.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.87.

Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter. Shineco had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 7.83%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shineco stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:TYHT) by 151.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,279 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.94% of Shineco worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Shineco Company Profile (NASDAQ:TYHT)

Shineco, Inc, a holding company, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plant-based products in China. It processes and distributes traditional Chinese herbal medicine products, as well as other pharmaceutical products directly to individual customers.

