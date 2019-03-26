Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $435.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Sunday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Sherwin-Williams from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Citigroup raised Sherwin-Williams from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $405.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $464.29.

SHW opened at $422.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $355.28 and a 52 week high of $479.64.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 46.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 25th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Joel D. Baxter sold 7,621 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.15, for a total value of $3,346,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,526,758.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,344 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.24, for a total value of $593,026.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,376.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,839 shares of company stock valued at $5,186,817. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

