Shelter Ins Retirement Plan Sells 5,200 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan cut its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 62.5% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,296,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,028,404,000 after buying an additional 12,810,020 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3,478.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,436,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 5,285,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,747,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,238,103,000 after buying an additional 2,571,883 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 6,949,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $253,402,000 after buying an additional 2,232,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,470,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,456,000 after buying an additional 1,626,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In related news, EVP Peuch Olivier Le sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLB stock opened at $42.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.34. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $34.99 and a 52 week high of $75.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 6.51%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 12th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.46%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/shelter-ins-retirement-plan-sells-5200-shares-of-schlumberger-limited-slb.html.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.