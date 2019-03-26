Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) will report $10.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.86 million. Sharps Compliance posted sales of $9.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year sales of $43.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $42.55 million to $43.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $45.99 million, with estimates ranging from $43.97 million to $49.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 million. Sharps Compliance had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sharps Compliance stock. Quantum Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 34,890 shares during the period. Sharps Compliance accounts for approximately 1.0% of Quantum Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Quantum Capital Management owned approximately 3.22% of Sharps Compliance worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMED opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.17. Sharps Compliance has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $4.77.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

