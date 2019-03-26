SGS (SGSOY) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Survey

SGS (OTCMKTS: SGSOY) is one of 316 publicly-traded companies in the “Private households” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare SGS to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SGS and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SGS N/A N/A N/A SGS Competitors 8.99% 10.67% 5.03%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SGS and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SGS 1 1 0 0 1.50 SGS Competitors 1269 2980 1824 91 2.12

As a group, “Private households” companies have a potential upside of 18.97%. Given SGS’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SGS has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

SGS pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. SGS pays out 46.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Private households” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 28.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. SGS lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

SGS has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SGS’s rivals have a beta of 0.72, suggesting that their average share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of SGS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Private households” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of shares of all “Private households” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SGS and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SGS $6.86 billion $657.41 million 25.68 SGS Competitors $13.05 billion $1.40 billion 17.88

SGS’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SGS. SGS is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SGS rivals beat SGS on 13 of the 15 factors compared.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services. The company offers inspection services to reduce risk, control quality and quantity, and meet relevant regulatory requirements in various regions and markets; and product testing services. It also provides verification services; certification services that enable its customers to demonstrate that their products, processes, systems, and services are compliant with national and international regulations and standards; workforce training services; and consultancy, outsourcing, and data analytics services. The company serves the agriculture and food, chemical, construction, consumer goods and retail, energy, environment, health and safety, industrial manufacturing, life sciences, logistics, mining, oil and gas, public, risk management, sustainability, trade, and transportation sectors. SGS SA was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

