Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

MCRB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seres Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.06.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

MCRB opened at $6.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $255.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.82. Seres Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $9.75.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,584.13% and a negative net margin of 350.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric D. Shaff sold 4,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $25,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Desrosier sold 5,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $31,458.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,768.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 421,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 25,287 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,281,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,318,000 after acquiring an additional 40,719 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 756,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 24,708 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 21,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,119,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,446,000 after acquiring an additional 23,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which is in Phase III clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.