Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $3.23 Million Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APD. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 50.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 4.6% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 82.4% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,366,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 215.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 221,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,066,000 after buying an additional 151,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Bank of America cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.67.

NYSE:APD opened at $185.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $148.44 and a one year high of $187.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 15.13%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.06%.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

