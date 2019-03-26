Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $2.54 Million Holdings in KeyCorp (KEY)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,327 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 853.0% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert A. Deangelis sold 31,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $541,353.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,412,822.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 4,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $72,127.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,281.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KEY stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $21.91. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.31%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.74.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

