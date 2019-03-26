Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in Texas Instruments by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Odey Holdings AG raised its position in Texas Instruments by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. Odey Holdings AG now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.40.

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 90,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $9,187,759.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ahmad Bahai sold 26,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $2,797,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,928 shares in the company, valued at $6,113,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 256,061 shares of company stock valued at $26,536,471 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN opened at $107.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $87.70 and a 52-week high of $118.48.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 53.05%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

