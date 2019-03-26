Scorum Coins (SCR) Price Hits $0.0403 on Top Exchanges

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Scorum Coins coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0403 or 0.00001016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Hotbit. Scorum Coins has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $37,070.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Scorum Coins has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007609 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00407583 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025451 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.67 or 0.01606324 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00224128 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005460 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00001249 BTC.

About Scorum Coins

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en . The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Scorum Coins is scorum.com

Buying and Selling Scorum Coins

Scorum Coins can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scorum Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scorum Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

