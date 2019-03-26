Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) Stake Raised by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 247.8% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 100,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $78.38 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $64.30 and a 52 week high of $82.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.1565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/schwab-u-s-large-cap-growth-etf-schg-stake-raised-by-cetera-advisors-llc.html.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.