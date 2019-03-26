Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) Shares Bought by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 278.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 9,787 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $555,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 513.7% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 41,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 34,458 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 38,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,868,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

