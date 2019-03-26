Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (FNDX) Holdings Increased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,259,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,792,000 after purchasing an additional 118,193 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 867,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,480,000 after purchasing an additional 74,937 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 166.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 852,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,958,000 after purchasing an additional 531,834 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 775,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 1,785.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 428,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,551,000 after purchasing an additional 405,641 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDX opened at $37.45 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index has a 12-month low of $31.85 and a 12-month high of $40.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.2078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

