Schneider Electric (SU) Given a €79.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €79.00 ($91.86) price target on Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) in a research report released on Monday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SU. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Schneider Electric currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €72.69 ($84.52).

Schneider Electric has a 1-year low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a 1-year high of €76.34 ($88.77).

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

