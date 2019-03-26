Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Position Lifted by Wafra Inc.

Wafra Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 197,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares during the period. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLB. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Barclays set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $43.25. 2,462,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,832,563. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $34.99 and a 52 week high of $75.43. The company has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 12th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

In related news, EVP Peuch Olivier Le sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

