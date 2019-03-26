savedroid (SVD) Market Capitalization Achieves $711,175.00

savedroid (CURRENCY:SVD) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One savedroid token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, Tidex, HitBTC and Cobinhood. In the last seven days, savedroid has traded 5% lower against the dollar. savedroid has a market cap of $711,175.00 and approximately $2,664.00 worth of savedroid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $718.83 or 0.18130581 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00061915 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00001252 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

savedroid Token Profile

SVD is a token. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. savedroid’s total supply is 6,997,578,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,688,339,238 tokens. savedroid’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_8796 . The official website for savedroid is ico.savedroid.com . savedroid’s official Twitter account is @savedroid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for savedroid is /r/savedroid_ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

savedroid Token Trading

savedroid can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, IDEX, HitBTC, Tidex and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as savedroid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire savedroid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy savedroid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

