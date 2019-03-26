Savara (SVRA) Given a $22.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) has been assigned a $22.00 price target by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 178.48% from the stock’s previous close.

SVRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Savara in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of SVRA stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $7.90. 3,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,289. The company has a current ratio of 15.63, a quick ratio of 15.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $277.74 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.86. Savara has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $14.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVRA. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in Savara by 246.1% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Savara in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Savara in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Savara in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Savara in the third quarter valued at $118,000. 48.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

