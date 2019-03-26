SALZGITTER AG/ADR (SZGPY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

SALZGITTER AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Salzgitter AG is engaged in the production of steel and steel products. Its operating business unit consists of Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Energy, Trading and Technology. Strip Steel unit produces special and branded steels. Plate/Section Steel unit offers heavy plates. Energy unit covers seamless tubes, seam-and spiral-welded large-diameter pipes, stainless steel tubes as well as seamless and welded precision tubes. Trading unit handles sales network and global trading companies and sales offices. Technology unit focuses on machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages. Salzgitter AG is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie raised shares of SALZGITTER AG/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. UBS Group raised shares of SALZGITTER AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd.

Shares of SALZGITTER AG/ADR stock remained flat at $$2.69 during trading hours on Tuesday. SALZGITTER AG/ADR has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $6.17.

SALZGITTER AG/ADR Company Profile

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

