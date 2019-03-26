Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $5.49 Million Position in Accenture Plc (ACN)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $1,108,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 169,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,861,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $165.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $178.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.07 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.55.

In other Accenture news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total value of $311,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,424,021.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $181,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,022 shares of company stock worth $2,517,650 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ACN traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $166.75. The company had a trading volume of 282,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,819. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $132.63 and a 1-year high of $175.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

