Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $3.56 Million Stake in Ingevity Corp (NGVT)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ingevity by 211.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Ingevity by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ingevity in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingevity in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGVT stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.85. The stock had a trading volume of 873 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Ingevity Corp has a 1-year low of $70.71 and a 1-year high of $120.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.65.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.29. Ingevity had a return on equity of 53.18% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $278.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingevity Corp will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

NGVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ingevity in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Loop Capital set a $95.00 price objective on Ingevity and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $68.00 price objective on Ingevity and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.22.

In other news, CFO John C. Fortson sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $2,060,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Phillip John Platt sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total value of $310,840.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,697.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,125 shares of company stock worth $2,876,065. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

