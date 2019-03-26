Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $2.24 Million Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,013 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 20,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MLM stock traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $193.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,765. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.75 and a 12-month high of $232.88.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.73%.

In other news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total value of $292,605.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,400.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total transaction of $125,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,124.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on MLM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $231.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens set a $205.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.08.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

