Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $1.23 Million Position in International Paper Co (IP)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,150 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 9,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $433,281.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory T. Wanta sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $429,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,760 shares of company stock valued at $4,016,587 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on International Paper to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Stephens raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on International Paper from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.58.

Shares of IP stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $44.86. 11,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,019,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. International Paper Co has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 8.63%. Equities analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/salem-investment-counselors-inc-has-1-23-million-position-in-international-paper-co-ip.html.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.